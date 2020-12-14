Covid-19 vaccine: Centre issues guidelines for inoculating frontline workers

The covid-19 vaccine will be offered first to healthcare workers, frontline workers and to persons above 50 years of age, followed by persons younger than 50 years of age with associated comorbidities based on evolving pandemic situation, and finally to the remaining population based on the disease epidemiology and vaccine availability, according to the operational guidelines for covid-19 vaccination issued by the union health ministry .

The guidelines that have been shared with the states said that the priority group of above 50 years may be further subdivided into those above 60 years of age and those between 50 to 60 years of age for purposes of phasing of roll out based on pandemic situation and vaccine availability.

“The latest electoral roll for Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly election will be used to identify population aged 50 years or more. The COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) system, a digitalized platform will be used to track the enlisted beneficiaries for vaccination and COVID-19 vaccines on a real-time basis. At the vaccination site, only pre-registered beneficiaries will be vaccinated in accordance with the prioritization, and there will be no provision for on the-spot registrations," the guidelines said.

The government has planned the vaccination in various sessions. One session will be for 100 beneficiaries. While most of the healthcare and frontline workers would be vaccinated at fixed session sites, vaccination of other high-risk populations may require outreach session sites, and mobile sites/teams. State/UT can identify specific days for vaccination and conduct of the vaccination process similar to Election process, the government said in the guidelines.

As far as the vaccine safety is concerned, the guidelines said that the safety need to be ensured during storage, transportation and delivery of vaccine with sufficient police arrangements so that there are no leakages in the delivery system. The states have been asked to allocate the vaccine from one manufacturer to a district to avoid mixing of different vaccines in the field.

The government also said that the inoculators should monitor vaccinated persons for any adverse event and immediately report to Vaccinator Officer in any such case. They should also be ensuring that all the vaccinated beneficiaries wait for 30 mins in the waiting area after the vaccination. Meanwhile the covid-19 cases continue to rise in India. The total tally of cases touched 98,97,200 and the toll touched 1,44,512. India’s active cases today stand at 3,52,586 which is 3.57% of the total positive cases. 27,071 new cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours whereas 30,695 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours. The daily recoveries are exceeding the new cases from last 17 days. 75.82% of the new cases are concentrated in 10 States and UTs.

Kerala reported the maximum daily new cases numbering 4,698in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 3,717 new cases while West Bengal reported 2,580 new cases yesterday, the union health ministry said. Ten States/UTs account for79.46%of the336 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours. At least 20.83% of new fatalities reported are from Maharashtra which reported 70 deaths. West Bengal and Delhi follow with 47and 33new deaths, respectively, the government said.

