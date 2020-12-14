Covid-19 vaccine: Centre issues guidelines for inoculating frontline workers

The government also said that the inoculators should monitor vaccinated persons for any adverse event and immediately report to Vaccinator Officer in any such case. They should also be ensuring that all the vaccinated beneficiaries wait for 30 mins in the waiting area after the vaccination. Meanwhile the covid-19 cases continue to rise in India. The total tally of cases touched 98,97,200 and the toll touched 1,44,512. India’s active cases today stand at 3,52,586 which is 3.57% of the total positive cases. 27,071 new cases were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours whereas 30,695 cases have recovered in the last 24 hours. The daily recoveries are exceeding the new cases from last 17 days. 75.82% of the new cases are concentrated in 10 States and UTs.