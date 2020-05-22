Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > Vaccine development is like a rollercoaster, says Serum Institute CEO
Covid-19 vaccine: Reports of the Oxford vaccine's performance on monkeys had prompted researchers to test the vaccine's potency in humans.

Vaccine development is like a rollercoaster, says Serum Institute CEO

1 min read . 08:32 AM IST IANS

  • Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla said developing a vaccine is like a rollercoaster ride with ups and downs
  • There have been reports that a potential vaccine for Covid-19 being tested by researchers at the Oxford University has failed to protect monkeys from being infected by the virus

New Delhi: Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India (SII), said on Thursday that developing a vaccine is like a rollercoaster ride with ups and downs.

New Delhi: Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India (SII), said on Thursday that developing a vaccine is like a rollercoaster ride with ups and downs.

"Developing a vaccine is like riding a rollercoaster; there are plenty of ups and downs. Sometimes we fail, sometimes we succeed, but we must be patient and not jump to conclusions too early. We must wait for all phase 3 trials to be completed," Poonawalla said in a tweet.

"Developing a vaccine is like riding a rollercoaster; there are plenty of ups and downs. Sometimes we fail, sometimes we succeed, but we must be patient and not jump to conclusions too early. We must wait for all phase 3 trials to be completed," Poonawalla said in a tweet.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

There have been reports that one of the strong candidates for a potential vaccine for Covid-19 being tested by researchers at the Oxford University has failed to protect monkeys from being infected by the virus. However, the potential vaccine helped to protect the monkeys from pneumonia.

Reports of the Oxford vaccine's performance on monkeys had prompted researchers to test the vaccine's potency in humans.

The potential of the vaccine had also led to the Serum Institute announcing plans to manufacture four to five million doses in India. It is one of seven global companies that will manufacture the vaccine being developed by the Oxford Vaccine Group.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated