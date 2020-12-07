Gujarat will administer the coronavirus vaccine in four stages: to healthcare workers, corona warriors, people above 50 years and people below 50 years with comorbidities., said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. "The entire system is engaged in this work. The work of data collection for the targeted people for vaccination is going on. When the vaccine comes, its distribution and supply chain strategy to the last person in the society will be implemented," News agency ANI quoted Gujarat CM Rupani.

Earlier on December 4, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had informed opposition leaders that a Covid-19 vaccine is expected to be ready in the next few weeks, and as soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India."Experts believe that the COVID vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks. As soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India. Healthcare, frontline workers, and the elderly people suffering from serious diseases will be given priority in vaccination," he stated during an all-party meeting.

Last Saturday, Prime Minister Modi visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune to review development and manufacturing process of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, On Sunday Gujarat reported 1,455 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 2,18,788, the state health department said. The cumulative death toll in the state mounted to 4,081. The tally of recoveries in the state now stands at 2,00,012, taking the case recovery rate to 91.42 per cent, the department said a release. The state now has 14,695 active cases.

