Covid-19 vaccine: Don't agree with 80,000 crore calculations released on Twitter, says govt
Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry (ANI)
Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health Ministry (ANI)

Covid-19 vaccine: Don't agree with 80,000 crore calculations released on Twitter, says govt

1 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2020, 06:05 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • 'The national vaccine administration panel met five times on modalities,' says govt
  • 'We have calculated the amount required in the meetings and currently, that amount is available with the government,' says Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry

The Indian Government on Tuesday said that it does not agree with calculations released on Twitter about money needed for distribution of Covid-19 vaccine in India.

The comment came in the backdrop of Serum Institute of India chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla's tweet on 26 September asking the government that whether it has 80,000 crore over the next one year for distribution of covid-19 vaccine to every person in India. He also indicated that the need for the amount was the "next concerning challenge."

"Will the government of India have 80,000 crores available, over the next one year? Because that's what @MoHFW_INDIA (health ministry) needs, to buy and distribute the vaccine to everyone in India. This is the next concerning challenge we need to tackle," Poonawalla had tweeted

The CEO of the world's largest vaccine maker also said all manufacturers and the government need to plan and guide to cater to the immense need for Covid-19 immunisation.

However, the health ministry said that it does not agree with such calculations on social media and also added that the national expert vaccine administration panel met 5 times on modalities.

"In these meetings, we have mulled over Covid-19 vaccination distribution and the amount required for it in terms of prioritisation of population and the staggered immunisation for this prioritisation. For this, we have calculated the amount required in the meetings and currently, that amount is available with the government," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

