The expert committee formed by the central government, will meet on Wednesday to discuss COVID-19 vaccine plan, said Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, health ministry. Touted as National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration, the panel will be headed by chairmanship of Dr VK Paul, a member (health) at the NITI Aayog, the ministry said.

The high-level panel includes AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria, representatives of the ministries of external affairs, biotechnology, information technology, the Director General of Health services, India’s Aids Research Institute, the Indian Council of Medical Research, and also representatives from states.

The panel will decide identify the COVID-19 vaccine that are effective in fight against the virus. The committee will also chalk chalk out a plan how the vaccines should be procured. Finally, the panel will prepare a strategy on inventory management, distribution, and administration.

Bhushan said, "The terms of reference of this expert committee are to streamline suitable vaccine selection, how procurement of vaccine will be done, how the vaccine would be delivered and prioritising groups to whom vaccine has to be administered."

The committee will also consider other issues related to logistics of the vaccine like cold chain, inventory, how to arrange resources to procure vaccine and how to address the equity issues linked to vaccination, he said. "This expert group will together discuss with all state governments and vaccine manufacturers," he added.

Russia on Tuesday became the first country in the world to register a COVID-19 vaccine, said President Vladimir Putin. Developed by Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian defence ministry, the vaccine underwent necessary tests, Russia claimed. “I know it has proven efficient and forms a stable immunity, and I would like to repeat that it has passed all the necessary tests," Putin said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated