Biotechnology major Biocon's Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw believes young people and health workers should be given first priority for Covid-19 vaccine. “Who will receive the first supply of vaccines? Young people and health workers ought to get first priority." Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted.

She further added that the elderly and children should not be exposed to the vaccine until all risks are ruled out. "The elderly, those with co-morbidities n children should not be exposed to the vaccine until safety risk is established." Shaw tweeted.

In response to a Twitter user about vaccinating the needy. “An accelerated vaccine does not have safety established so it’s better to not expose the elderly n vulnerable to it so fast."

The world is in a race to get a vaccine against the deadly novel coronavirus. Only three vaccine candidates are in phase III clinical trials across the globe. These three coronavirus vaccine candidates are from the USA, UK (University of Oxford's vaccine) and China, the Union Health Ministry informed. While there are 24 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in clinical evaluation, 141 vaccine candidates are in pre-clinical evaluation stage across the world. In the Indian scenario, there are two indigenously developed vaccines under trial.

Earlier, Biocon had said it will launch biologic drug Itolizumab for the treatment of moderate to severe COVID-19 patients at a price of around 8,000 per vial. The company has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to market Itolizumab injection 25mg/5mL solution for emergency use in India for the treatment of cytokine release syndrome in moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) due to COVID-19.

Itolizumab is the first novel biologic therapy to be approved anywhere in the world for treating patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 complications.

