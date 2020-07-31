The world is in a race to get a vaccine against the deadly novel coronavirus. Only three vaccine candidates are in phase III clinical trials across the globe. These three coronavirus vaccine candidates are from the USA, UK (University of Oxford's vaccine) and China, the Union Health Ministry informed. While there are 24 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in clinical evaluation, 141 vaccine candidates are in pre-clinical evaluation stage across the world. In the Indian scenario, there are two indigenously developed vaccines under trial.