NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday participated in a review meeting of the research and potential vaccine development against the novel coronavirus pandemic. PM Modi took stock of Ministry of Health’s "comprehensive" distribution and delivery mechanism for the vaccines, once successful for usage.

For future delivery of the Covid-19 vaccines, PM Modi reviewed various mechanisms for adequate procurement, and technologies for bulk-stockpiling, filling vials for distribution and ensuring effective delivery.

The meeting was attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, NITI Aayog Member for Health Dr V.K. Paul, Principal Scientific Advisor, senior scientists, and other top officials.

The Prime Minister appreciated the efforts made by Indian vaccine developers and manufacturers to rise to the Covid-19 challenge, and committed to continue government facilitation and support for all such efforts.

PM Modi also stated that regulatory reform was a dynamic process, and experts in every current and emerging domain should be used by the regulator proactively, as many new approaches have emerged.

'Sero-surveys and testing must be scaled up'

The Prime Minister directed that both sero-surveys and testing must be scaled up. He said that the facility to get tested regularly, speedily and inexpensively must be available to all at the earliest.

The Prime Minister also underscored the need for continuous and rigorous scientific testing and validation of traditional medicine treatments. He appreciated the efforts of Ministry of AYUSH for conducting evidence-based research and providing reliable solution in this difficult time.

'Centre to provide cost effective solutions'

The Prime Minister reiterated the country’s resolve to provide cost effective, easily available and scalable solutions for testing, vaccine and medication, not only for India but for the entire world.

The Prime Minister called for continued vigilance and high state of preparedness against the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, India's active Covid-19 cases continued to edge lower as recoveries outpaced the increase in fresh infections. As per the health ministry numbers released today, there were 8.12 lakh active Covid cases in the country after 67,708 new cases were reported in a span of 24 hours. Overall case tally now stands at 73.07 lakh, which includes 63.83 lakh cured and 1.11 lakh fatalities.

