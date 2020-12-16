Covid-19 vaccine in UP: Health dept cancels leaves of all officials in Dec, Jan

The Health and Family Welfare Department of Uttar Pradesh has cancelled all leaves of officers and employees of the Directorate General, in view of proposed Covid-19 vaccination in the months of December 2020 and January 2021.

A departmental notice dated December 15, 2020, stated that the cooperation of officers and employees of the Directorate General will be needed during the proposed coronavirus vaccination.

Also Read | How rural schooling is going into the dark

"Everyone working under the health and family welfare department are aware of the fact that Covid-19 pandemic is still affecting the lives of people across the globe and norms, guidelines are being followed to prevent its spread. In this row, Covid-19 vaccination in the months of December 2020 and January 2021 during which cooperation of every official and employee is needed," the notice said.

"Hence, it has been decided after deliberations that the leaves which were taken by the officers and employees of the Directorate General, including contract workers and daily wage workers are being cancelled," it added.

On December 11, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that while a vaccine against Covid-19 was just about a month away, the infectious virus had already been contained in the state. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 'Healthy Eastern Uttar Pradesh' drive at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur, where he was the chief guest.

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 18,382 active Covid-19 cases in the Uttar Pradesh, 5,41,579 recoveries and the death toll stands at 8,103.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via