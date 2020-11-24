COVID-19 vaccine: India Aatmanirbhar for syringes, says industry

An industry body of syringe and needle manufacturers on Tuesday said that it has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi offering an additional capacity of over 350 million syringes per month depending upon the requirements during the vaccination programme against the COVID-19 .

This capacity is already built up by the manufacturers taking learning from mask and PPE kits experience India faced in March and April 2020, All India Syringe & Needle Manufacturers Association (AISNMA) said in the letter.

"All the members of the association would like to assure the nation that our country is 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' on the availability of syringes and we as a country don't even have to look outside for our coming up requirements," it added.

Since the association members are geographically placed across all over India, they can ensure timely supplies at respective states / locations in a seamless and efficient manner, AISNMA said.

"We look forward for an opportunity to serve our country and humanity at this moment of crisis...," it added.

AISNMA is the nodal association for syringe manufacturers in India and has 19 members located across the country.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.