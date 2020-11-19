Covid-19 vaccine: India in talks with Pfizer, says AIIMS director

Dr Randeep Guleria, director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, today said that India is in talks with Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, but not so much with Moderna's vaccine candidate.

Speaking at the 18th edition of Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS), 2020, Guleria answered a number of questions on the Covid-19 and the vaccine situation in the country.

He said, "We have two challenges in front of us now. One, to break the transmission chain, two, to make the vaccine available to all."

When asked on the positive news on the vaccine efficacy of both Pfizer-BioNTech and Modern in the past days, the AIIMS director added, "It is a very interesting time. The announcements by the two pharma companies are encouraging. There are many hurdles. The first one is crossed."

American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech said that their coronavirus vaccine was found to be 95% effective in a late-stage trial, including in people aged over 65 years.

In Phase 3 trial, the vaccine protected people, starting from 18 years of age to older against the deadly virus with at least one symptom. Out of 170 study subjects who developed Covid-19 with a symptom, 162 were on placebo, and only eight received the vaccine. And nine out of the 10 severe cases of coronavirus were volunteers who took a placebo. The results were consistent across ages 18 years to 85 years, races and ethnic groups, the companies said.

Pfizer and BioNTech also said they have concluded phase 3 study of their mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine candidate BNT162b2, meeting all primary efficacy endpoints.

On the other hand, Moderna Inc said its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second U.S. company in a week to report results that far exceed expectations.

Moreover, the AIIMS director was joined by Dr Ashish K Jha, dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, who said that two big Covid-19 vaccine breakthroughs that came the past week and said he was, “thrilled, happy and delighted" by the developments.

“I have been very pleasantly surprised with what we are seeing with vaccines. Two or three weeks ago, I would have been happy with vaccines around 60 per cent effective, I dared not hope for 70 per cent and yet we have two vaccines, one from Moderna, one from Pfizer, that have both shown to be 95 per cent effective. That is incredible," Jha said.









