Covid-19 vaccine: Key updates on which country stands where on development

China has positioned itself to be a strong contender. The human trials being conducted by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech have reached the third stage. This is the first vaccine to reach the third stage of human trials. The first dose was given to 15,000 registered volunteers in Abu Dhabi. They were administered the vaccine twice within 28 days and the researchers saw development of anti-bodies in them. There are four vaccines being developed in China for Covid-19.