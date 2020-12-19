COVID-19 vaccine: Malaysia signs deal with AstraZeneca after Pfizer agreement

The government expects to receive the first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses in February, according to government. Malaysia said last month it had agreed to buy 12.8 million doses of this vaccine, becoming the first country in Southeast Asia to strike a deal with the US drugmaker. Under the Pfizer deal, Malaysia will receive 1 million doses in the first quarter of 2021 and 1.7 million, 5.8 million and 4.3 million doses in the subsequent quarters.