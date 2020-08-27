Covid-19 vaccine market to be worth $6 billion in India: Bernstein

Currently, India has three vaccines under human trials. Serum Institute of India is the frontrunner, having started a parallel phase 2 and 3 trial of a adenovirus-based vaccine candidate that was co-developed by University of Oxford and Astrazeneca plc. Serum Institute had signed an agreement in June with Astrazeneca to supply 1 billion doses of the vaccine to low- and middle-income countries. The phase 3 trials are expected to complete by the end of this year.