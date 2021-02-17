Covid -19 vaccines might be available in open market by year-end: AIIMS Director

The covid 19 vaccines might be available in the open market by end of the year but only after prime targeted people are vaccinated, said Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Dr. Randeep Guleria who received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine earlier today. Dr. Guleria got his first Covaxin shot on January 16, on the same day the Covid vaccination drive was launched in the country.

Earlier in the day, Guleria told ANI: Vaccine will be available in the open market only when prime targets -- people to be vaccinated -- are covered. And there has to be equivalence in supply and demand. Hopefully, there would be such a situation by year-end or before that. Then, there may be a likelihood of vaccines coming to the open market.

On Monday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said: the government will be in a situation to administer vaccines to those above 50 years of age in March in the next phase of country’s nationwide covid-19 vaccination drive.

Talking about the current pandemic situation in India, Dr. Guleria pointed out, "it is still not over".

He said: Right now our situation is fine and many might believe that in India pandemic case is less but I would say this is our window of opportunity to get the vaccine as the pandemic is still not over and the situation can change anytime. As we have seen in Brazil, Europe, South Africa and the United Kingdom lockdown has been imposed again as the case spiked. We should maintain the present situation in the country as it is necessary.

Sharing his experience of his past 28 days after taking the first dose of Covid 19 vaccine, Dr. Guleria said: "I haven't found any side effect from the first dose. I didn't face any difficulty. I would urge people not to fear the vaccine and it is totally safe. People should come out and take the vaccine. This is essential if we want to come out of the pandemic."

Talking about vaccine hesitancy among the people, Dr. Guleria said many have been vaccinated and data also reflects that these vaccines are safe.

"Vaccine hesitancy is understandable as people could have some doubts whether the vaccine is safe or not but so many days have passed and many have got the jab. There are data, which suggest that vaccine is safe so hesitancy should be avoided," he added.

