COVID-19 vaccine: PM Modi will visit Serum Institute of India on 28 November

To review the status of coronavirus vaccine , Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Serum Institute of India on 28 November, said a senior official, quoted news agency PTI. Pune based drugmaker has partnered with global pharma giant AstraZeneca to produce COVID-19 vaccine by University of Oxford for low-and-middle income countries.

Dubbed as Covishield, the COVID-19 vaccine is currently in the Phase III clinical trial in India.

"We have received a confirmation about PM Modi's visit to the Serum Institute of India on Saturday, but his minute-to-minute program is yet to be received," Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao told PTI.

The prime minister earlier assured that the government is keeping a close watch on the development of vaccines and is in contact with Indian developers and manufacturers, along with global regulators, governments of other countries, multilateral institutions and international companies.

It will be ensured that the vaccine for citizens meets all necessary scientific criteria, Modi said, asserting that both speed and safety was the focus of vaccine development.

Covishield: Pricing and status

AstraZeneca and Oxford University said that their drug had proved on average 70% effective at stopping the virus after trying it on 23,000 people.

India will be given first priority for the delivery of the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer by volume said this week. Adar Poonawalla, the chief executive of the Serum Institute of India, said the manufacturer has already produced 40 million doses of the vaccine so far.

"By January, we should have, you know, 100 million doses is minimum because we've already made 40 million doses," Poonawalla told.

Poonawalla said he expected that some 90% of Serum Institute's doses were to be sold to the Indian government at around ₹250 (US$3.00).

"Most of that 90% is what's going to go to the government of India and maybe 10 percent in the private market at the higher price (of 1,000 rupees)," he said.

"We're hoping for this emergency use licence so that by the end of December, January we can start rolling out some (doses)."

The Oxford drug can be transported easily at normal refrigerator temperatures — unlike some of the other candidates, which require extremely cold storage, according to reports.

