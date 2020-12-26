COVID-19 vaccine roll out: Ahmedabad starts online registration. Who can do it?

The central government will arrange a dry run of vaccination in four states — Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab. The exercise will take place on 28 December and 29 December. Each state will plan the vaccination dry rum in two districts and preferably in different (five) sessions — district hospital, CHC/PHC, urban site, private health facility, rural outreach etc. "This will exercise enable end-to-end mobilisation and testing of COVID-19 vaccination process (except the vaccine) and check the usage of Co-WIN in field environment, the linkages between planning, implementation and reporting mechanisms and identify challenges and guide way forward prior to actual implementation including improvements that may be required in the envisaged process. This will also provide a hands-on experience to programme managers at various levels," statement said.