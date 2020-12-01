COVID-19 vaccine roll-out: Cabinet Secretary reviews arrangement with officials

Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary on Tuesday, reviewed the arrangements for the roll-out of vaccines. In a meeting with top officials of states, he asked them to prepare a database of people like health workers who will be administered on priority when the COVID-19 vaccine will be available, the officials said.

The meeting was attended by chief secretaries, health secretaries and other senior officials of the states and union territories.

The central government has been putting in place measures for quick and effective distribution of coronavirus vaccine.

At least one crore frontline health workers will receive the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine whenever it becomes available, according to reports. Around 92 per cent of government hospitals and 55 per cent of private hospitals across all states and union territories provided data identifying the workers.

The government has also called an all-party meeting to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic situation on 4 December that will be chaired by Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review the development and manufacturing process of coronavirus vaccines at facilities in these cities.

He visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune.

"The scientists expressed joy that the Prime Minister met them face to face in order to boost their morale and help accelerate their efforts at this critical juncture in the vaccine development journey," an official statement said.

"The Prime Minister expressed pride in the fact that Indias indigenous vaccine development has progressed at such a rapid pace so far. He spoke on how India is following sound principles of science in the entire journey of vaccine development, while also asking for suggestions to make the vaccine distribution process better," it said.

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 94.62 lakh with November registering over 30%decline in both new deaths and cases as compared to October.

