In order to administer the Covid-19 vaccine , once available, the government will be sending additional vaccine storage equipment to states and union territories from 10 December.

The Ministry of Health, in consultation with states and Union Territories, has assessed the additional requirement for cold-chain storage facilities like walk-in coolers, walk-in freezers, deep freezers and ice-lined refrigerators, according to reports.

"As vaccines are temperature sensitive and these required to be stored at a specific temperature, we estimated the need for additional equipment for the state government/UTs. We are in the process of procuring and supplying them. And the first supply of such additional would start from December 10," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told news agency ANI.

At present, the cold-chain system consists of 85,634 equipment for storage of vaccine at about 28,947 cold chain points across India.

The current cold-chain is capable of storing additional quantities of coronavirus vaccine required for the first three crore healthcare workers and front-line workers, the report added.

The Union Health Secretary also said that additional procurement for syringes, needles and others are also on track. "Implementation of SOPs in the final stages and we have shared with the state government for their comments. Training materials are being finalised and detailed implementation plans will be finalised with state governments in coming days," he added.

The government is readying the ground work for Covid-19 vaccine delivery as the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation reviews the applications.

The development comes as three coronavirus vaccine candidates -- Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech -- have applied for emergency use authorisation in the country.

Covaxin is being indigenously developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Both the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech are currently conducting Phase 3 trials of their respective vaccine candidates in India.

Currently, there are six coronavirus vaccine candidates in different clinical trial stages being developed by various manufacturers in the country.

The Union Health Ministry has zeroed in on five principles to carry out the Covid-19 vaccination drive:

1) Orderly and smooth implementation of vaccine driven by technology

2) No compromise of existing healthcare services, especially national programmes and primary care

3) Utilise experience of elections and universal immunisation programme

4) Ensure people’s participation

5) No compromise on scientific and regulatory norms, other SOPs

