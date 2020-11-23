Covid-19 vaccine: Safety and side-effects pose a huge challenge

NEW DELHI : Pharmaceutical companies are fast racing to bring a covid-19 vaccine, but safety continues to remain a top concern until the vaccines are rolled out and prove safe without adverse reactions. During September and October this year, few covid-19 vaccines, which are in Phase III clinical trials, were put on hold for serious side reactions. However, till date very little information about the nature of adverse reactions is available.

According to public health experts, the vaccine manufacturers need to step-up their communication activities and be transparent to maintain credibility.

Oxford-AstraZaneca was the first company in the world to start Phase II/III trials for a covid-19 vaccine. In partnership with the Serum Institute of India its vaccine is also the first to be accorded approval for a phase II/III trial in India. Named as AZD1222, hopes of millions of people are riding on the success of the vaccine. But during the first week of September, the trials were halted due to adverse reactions.

In mid-October the trial of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine (Ad26.Cov2-S) has been temporarily paused, and the cause of the adverse reaction is being investigated, said Lalit Kant, a scientist and former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Both the vaccines are based on adenovirus platform, Kant explained, adding that, AstraZaneca uses chimpanzee adenovirus while Johnson & Johnson uses human strain (Ad26) as the carrier.

“What we know is that there were two cases of serious illness after taking the AstraZeneca’s candidate vaccine. The trial was paused. The details of both the incidents were reviewed by appropriate committees of experts and regulatory agency. They concluded that the conditions were unrelated to the candidate vaccine. The trials were allowed to resume," said Kant.

“The vaccine manufacturer has released very little details of the illness. There is a great deal of uncertainty. There are unconfirmed reports that the adverse reactions were neurological in nature. But this has neither been refuted nor confirmed by the AstraZeneca/ Oxford University. We also know that neither adverse reactions are uncommon in large trials and nor are such pauses," he added.

At the time of the second adverse reaction, the trials were being done in UK, South Africa, Brazil, India and the USA. The regulatory agencies of each of these countries were informed about the decisions of the Independent Safety Review Committee and the UK’s Medicine and Healthcare Regulatory Agency. All except the US FDA have given permission to resume the trial.

“The US FDA, it appears, has broadened the scope of its review and it is learnt that it has asked for additional details including those related to other vaccines being developed by AztraZeneca using the chimpanzee adenovirus platform," Kant said.

Oxford’s Jenner Institute has genetically engineered an adenovirus isolated from chimpanzee so that it loses its ability to replicate and is used as a vehicle to transport relevant genetic material of the organism (against which vaccine is to be made) to the human cells. The delivery vehicle has been used to develop candidate vaccines for malaria, tuberculosis, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), Ebola, Nipah, Zika viruses and more. Some of these are in pre-clinical studies (animal studies) and others are undergoing clinical evaluation in humans.

So far, we don’t know what are the adverse reactions and the justification that these reactions are not related to the vaccine candidate.

Oxford University and AstraZeneca have maintained that it is not possible to provide details about the adverse reaction to protect the confidentiality of the volunteers.

“There are ways to provide a summary of the adverse reaction without divulging details about the volunteers. On the same lines a summary of how the regulatory authorities reached the conclusion that the reactions are not related to the experimental vaccine could be provided," said Kant, adding that sharing the information is important because there are millions of stakeholders including people in the countries where trials are going on.

“Lack of transparency is also providing fodder to the antivaccine lobby. History has shown that once public trust in a vaccine has been eroded it is difficult to win it back," Kant added.

Quoting an instance from 2011, when pentavalent vaccine was introduced in India, Kant said that, “there was an increase in the sudden infant death syndrome after administration of pentavalent vaccine. Though there was little evidence to link them, this led to a decline in acceptance of not only the pentavalent vaccine but also measles vaccine. Again, an unexpected rise of Guillain Barre Syndrome coinciding with OPV campaigns created pockets of non-acceptance of oral polio vaccine," he said.

