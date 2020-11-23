Covid-19 vaccine: Safety and side-effects pose a huge challenge

Oxford’s Jenner Institute has genetically engineered an adenovirus isolated from chimpanzee so that it loses its ability to replicate and is used as a vehicle to transport relevant genetic material of the organism (against which vaccine is to be made) to the human cells. The delivery vehicle has been used to develop candidate vaccines for malaria, tuberculosis, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), Ebola, Nipah, Zika viruses and more. Some of these are in pre-clinical studies (animal studies) and others are undergoing clinical evaluation in humans.