Covid-19 vaccine: Serum Institute gets nod for clinical trial of 'Covidshield'

NEW DELHI : The Drug Controller General of India’s office has approved Serum Institute of India’s application for the phase II and II clinical trials of University of Oxford’s promising covid-19 vaccine candidate ‘Covishield’, the health ministry said on Monday.

The approval will make Pune-based Serum Institute the third manufacturer to conduct human trials in India after Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s ‘Covaxin’ and Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D got approvals for the first two phases last month.

The approval from the DCGI comes after an expert committee last week recommended that the company be allowed to conduct trials after studying the revised proposal the firm for a 1,600-patient trial, according to sources in the know.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) for covid-19 related therapies had last Tuesday recommended various amendments to SII’s earlier protocol to conduct the trials here.

Among the eight protocol changes, the panel had asked the company to hold a pan-India trial and also specify the role of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in the trial. Mint could not ascertain a link between ICMR and Serum Institute’s trial of the Oxford vaccine candidate.

The company, which is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses produced and sold, globally, had signed an agreement with British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, the co-developer of the vaccine, in June to supply an additional 1 billion doses, principally for low- and middle-income countries.

While there are more than 150 vaccine candidates undergoing clinical trials, with human trials of more than two dozen of these underway, the University of Oxford’s vaccine candidate is seen as the front runner.

Interim data from a clinical study published in The Lancet journal last week showed that the vaccine candidate was safe and provided dual immunity against the fatal respiratory disease.

Serum Institute plans to price the vaccine at less than ₹1,000 per dose, chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla had told Mint in an interview last week. Poonawalla has also said that the company would reserve around half the vaccines it produces for India.

