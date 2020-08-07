Serum Institute of India on Friday said it has entered a landmark deal with the international vaccine alliance GAVI and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine for India and low-and-middle income countries. With this agreement, SII, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses produced and sold globally, is expected to develop up to 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

Serum Institute of India on Friday said it has entered a landmark deal with the international vaccine alliance GAVI and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine for India and low-and-middle income countries. With this agreement, SII, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses produced and sold globally, is expected to develop up to 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidates.

"The funding will support at-risk manufacturing by SII for candidate vaccines from AstraZeneca and Novavax," the drugmaker said.

"The funding will support at-risk manufacturing by SII for candidate vaccines from AstraZeneca and Novavax," the drugmaker said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The vaccines will be available for procurement if they are successful in attaining full licensure and World Health Organisation prequalification, the company further added.

Novavax Inc said on Wednesday it has entered a supply and license agreement with the Serum Institute of India for the development and commercialisation of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Pune-based drugmaker will have exclusive rights for the vaccine in India during the term of the deal and non-exclusive rights during the "Pandemic Period" in all countries other than those designated by the World Bank as upper-middle or high-income countries.

On Tuesday, Novavax reported that its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced high levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus in a small, early-stage clinical trial. The company said it could start a large pivotal Phase III trial as soon as late September.

"Given our experience with Novavax on the development of a malaria vaccine, we know the power of their vaccine technologies," said Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of Serum Institute of India.

Earlier, British-Swedish firm Astra Zeneca has partnered with Serum Institute of India to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by the University of Oxford. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the vaccine maker to conduct Phase II and III clinical trials of Oxford University-Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine in India.