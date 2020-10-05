The Union health ministry has asked states to submit lists of priority population who will receive Covid-19 vaccine first by October end, minister Harsh Vardhan has said. During an interaction with his social media followers on 'Sunday Samvad' platform, he said priority would be given to health workers engaged in COVID-19 management in getting the vaccine.

He also said a high-level expert group is going into all the aspects of vaccines and the health ministry is preparing a format in which states will submit lists of priority population groups.

He also said a high-level expert group is going into all the aspects of vaccines and the health ministry is preparing a format in which states will submit lists of priority population groups.

The list of frontline health workers will include both government as well as private-sector doctors, nurses, paramedics, sanitary staff, ASHA workers, surveillance officers and many other occupational categories who are involved in tracing, testing and treatment of patients.

This exercise is targeted to be completed by the end of this October and the states are being closely guided to also submit details about cold chain facilities and other related infrastructure which will be required down to the block level, the minister said.

Priority population refers to those who are at a higher risk of contracting the virus than others.

He said that all vaccines that have proven to be safe, immunogenic and efficacious in clinical trials outside India need to undergo bridging studies to prove their safety and immunogenicity in the Indian population as well, although these studies can be conducted with much smaller sample size and end quickly.

