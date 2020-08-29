Covid-19 vaccine trials in India: Govt reviews status. 10 things to know

The government of India today reviewed the status of Covid-19 vaccine trials going on in the country. There are currently three vaccines in different phases including Covaxin by Bharat Biotech Vaccine, which is India's first indigenous vaccine against the novel coronavirus. It is being developed in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

India's first Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, is currently in the second phase of clinical trials, the government stated. Through partnerships, India has access to two other vaccine candidates in the country – AZ/Oxford's viral vector vaccine and Novavax's protein subunit vaccine.

Here are the 10 major updates on the status of the Covid-19 vaccines development and trials:

1) Niti Aayog's Dr Vinod K Paul, who is the Chairperson of the Empowered Group-1 on Medical Emergency management plan apprised government of the process of COVID vaccine development in India and around the world.

2) Dr Paul stated that globally, 29 candidates, including two Indian ones, are in clinical trials. Out of these, six such vaccines are in phase 3.

3) In India, Bharat Biotech’s vaccine candidate based on inactivated virus procured by ICMR is in Phase II trial along with ZydusCadila’s candidate which is based on viral DNA.

4) ICMR, which is collaborating with the pharma company for development of the vaccine, has chosen 12 medical institutes in the country where the trial would be conducted.

5) The Oxford Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by Serum Institute of India is already in Phase III trial in Maharashtra and some other states. The ICMR had earlier stated that Oxford's 'Covidshield' vaccine is in phase 2 (b) and phase 3 trials.

6) Pune-based drug maker has selected 17 sites in India to conduct the trial. A total of 1,600 candidates will take part in the study, out of which at least five volunteers have already been inoculated with "Covishield" vaccine in the past two days.

7) The government was also briefed about the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19. The group is tasked with facilitation of vaccine development including issues of trial and stockpiling, sorting out issues of financing, risk-management, selection of potential beneficiaries and their order of reference, envisioning logistics, scale up, digital system, defining principles for selecting beneficiary categories, and defining scientific basis for selecting vaccine. Three meetings of the Expert Group have been held so far.

8) In the meantime, an approved vaccine is likely to hit the Indian market by the first quarter of 2021, Bernstein said in a report.

9) "Phase I/II data looks promising for both in terms of safety and the vaccine's ability to elicit an immune response," it said. "We are optimistic that there will be an approved vaccine in the market by 1Q calendar year 2021 in India," the report stated.

10) Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally raced past 34 lakh with a single-day spike of 76,472 cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 26,48,998, pushing the recovery rate to 76.47% on Saturday, according to the Union health ministry. However, the case fatality rate has further declined to 1.81% in the country. "India has one of the lowest global COVID-19 fatality rates," states Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan during the meeting.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via