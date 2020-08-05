Home >News >India >Covid-19 vaccine update: 3 Indian vaccines in different phases of clinical trial
Covid-19 vaccine: The ICMR official said though the pandemic is progressing rapidly, developing a vaccine takes time 'not only from the science aspect, but also from the social, cultural and regulatory aspects'. (AP)
Covid-19 vaccine update: 3 Indian vaccines in different phases of clinical trial

2 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2020, 07:35 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila have completed phase I of clinical trials for their respective vaccine candidates against covid-19
  • Oxford vaccine to be manufactured by Serum Institute of India, will start clinical trials at 17 sites within this week

As scientists across the globe are rushing to find a safe and effective vaccine for the novel coronavirus, India has three vaccine candidates which are in different phases of the clinical study, top ICMR scientist (Prof) Balram Bhargava informed on Tuesday. "So at the present moment, we have three Indian vaccine candidates which are in different phases of a clinical study. Studies for Phase 1 and 2 are to determine the safety and very early efficacy."

What we know so far about the 3 Indian vaccines in different phases of clinical trial:

Covid-19 vaccine by Bharat Biotech

The first vaccine, Covaxin, is inactivated virus vaccine which is the Bharat Biotech Vaccine being developed in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The vaccine has completed its phase-1 study on 11 sites and started its phase-2 clinical trial.

Covid-19 vaccine by Zydus Cadila

The second is a DNA vaccine of pharma giant called Zydus Cadila. It has completed the phase 1 study in India and has begun phase 2 study at 11 sites and progressing well.

Oxford university vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India

The third is a recombinant oxford university vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India got approval from DCGI to conduct phase 2 and 3 clinical study in the nation. The clinical studies will start at 17 sites within this week, ICMR's Balram Bhargava said.

Underlining the urgency for the need of a vaccine, the ICMR official said though the pandemic is progressing rapidly, developing a vaccine takes time "not only from the science aspect, but also from the social, cultural and regulatory aspects". "Till such, safe and effective vaccine become available and even after, sustained behavioural change, wearing a mask, proper hand hygiene, physical distancing is the probably best vaccine available and even after. So we have to continue these measures," said Dr Bhargava.









