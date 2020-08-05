Covid-19 vaccine update: 3 Indian vaccines in different phases of clinical trial

Underlining the urgency for the need of a vaccine, the ICMR official said though the pandemic is progressing rapidly, developing a vaccine takes time "not only from the science aspect, but also from the social, cultural and regulatory aspects". "Till such, safe and effective vaccine become available and even after, sustained behavioural change, wearing a mask, proper hand hygiene, physical distancing is the probably best vaccine available and even after. So we have to continue these measures," said Dr Bhargava.