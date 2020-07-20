Covid-19 vaccine update: AIIMS Delhi to start human trials of Covaxin from today

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Ethics Committee on Saturday gave its approval for conducting the human clinical trial of the indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin. The hospital will start enrolling healthy individuals from today onwards, news Agency PTI had reported.

"Few volunteers have already registered for the trial. We would start the screening of the individuals and evaluate their health condition from Monday onwards before vaccinating them," Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor at the Centre for Community Medicine at AIIMS had said.

12 sites selected for phase I and II human trials of Covaxin

AIIMS-Delhi is among the 12 sites selected by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting phase I and II human trials of Covaxin. In phase I, the vaccine would be tested on 375 volunteers and the maximum of 100 of them would be from AIIMS.

Volunteers needed for clinical trial of Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin in AIIMS Delhi

Healthy volunteers having no comorbid conditions and without a history of COVID-19, aged more than 18 years and less than 55 years, would be eligible to participate in the randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial.

Anybody willing to participate in the trial can send an email to Ctaiims.covid19@gmail.com or an SMS to or call on 7428847499

The institute may also put up these contact details on its website.

India's first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin is being developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Covaxin trial begins

The trials have so far started in AIIMS, Patna and some more sites. AIIMS Patna was the first institute to start the trial on Wednesday and has so far vaccinated around nine people with a smaller dose to check for safety, two sources said, on condition of anonymity.

India's Covid-19 vaccines

The DCGI has permitted two vaccines, one developed by the Bharat Biotech International Limited in collaboration with the ICMR and another one by Zydas Cadila Healthcare Ltd to go in for phase I and II human clinical trials.

Approximately 1,000 human volunteers would be participating in the exercise for each of the two indigenously developed vaccine candidates. India is one of the largest vaccine producers in the world.

