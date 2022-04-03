WHO suspends Covaxin supply to UN agencies

The data, available to WHO, indicate the vaccine is effective and no safety concern exists, WHO said. Company officials could not be reached immediately for a response. Bharat Biotech on April 1 announced the temporary slowing down of production of its covid-19 vaccine Covaxin across its manufacturing facilities, having completed its supply obligations to procurement agencies and foreseeing the decrease in demand. During the recent WHO inspection, Bharat Biotech agreed with the former's team on the scope of the planned improvement activities and indicated that they will be executed as soon as possible.