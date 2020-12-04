Covid-19 vaccine will be available in India in coming few weeks: PM Modi

Covid-19 vaccine will be available in India in the coming few weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday during the virtual all-party meet called by the Union government to discuss the management of the pandemic.

The vaccination campaign will kickstart in India as soon as the vaccine is approved by the scientists, Modi said adding that, the Centre is working in close coordination with the states to identify the priority groups.

Collaboration with state governments will be established for additional cold chain equipment and other such logistical requirements, Modi said.

If launched timely, India may follow the UK, the first Western country to approve covid-19 vaccine, ahead of the US and European Union.

Indicating that India is ready for covid-19 vaccination, the Prime Minister shared his experience of visiting the vaccine manufacturing facilities in Ahmedabad, Pune, and Hyderabad.

“About eight potential vaccines, currently in different stages of trial, will be manufactured in India, that include the three indigenous vaccines," the prime minister said.

A National Expert Group, that includes technical experts and officials of both the Centre and states, has been constituted to shoulder the responsibility of the vaccine distribution campaign. The group will take decisions collectively as per national and regional requirements.

The prime minister also cautioned against likely rumours regarding the vaccination campaign and urged all the leaders to make the citizens of the country more aware.

The virtual all-party meet witnessed participation from - Indian National Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, YSR Congress Party, JD(U), BJD, Shiv Sena, TRS, BSP, SP, AIADMK and BJP.

The meeting, second on covid-19 pandemic so far, was attended by senior lawmakers and floor leaders of all the key political parties including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of Congress, former prime minister H D Devegowda of Janata Dal (Secular) among others.

“Will the central government bear the cost of vaccination programme or will state governments have to share the cost? Are we going to buy vaccine from other countries since we may not have the capacity to meet our large requirements?" Devegowda asked the centre during the all-party meeting according to an official release shared on his Twitter page.

Gyan Verma and Anuja contributed to this story.

