Covid-19 vaccines: India seeks Switzerland's support for easing IP rules

"Both the Ministers reiterated the desire to move forward on the India-EFTA Trade & Economic Partnership Agreement [TEPA] negotiations. They agreed on concrete next steps in this direction. The ministers also discussed the India-Switzerland Bilateral Investment Treaty which is under negotiation. Goyal sought support of Switzerland for the joint proposal of India and South Africa in WTO for TRIPS waiver, so as to facilitate affordable access of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments throughout the globe," said Ministry of Commerce & Industry in an official statement.