Covid-19 vaccines to be available soon, how will India reach the last person?

The government has already said that database of healthcare and frontline workers, augmentation of cold chains and procurement of syringes, needles, etc. are in advanced stages of preparation for administering covid-19 vaccine at the first available opportunity. Amidst plans of covid-19 vaccination drive to be undertaken early next year, the central government has also asked states to form committees for streamlining the process and increase acceptance of the vaccine among communities. Vaccine experts have said that for making vaccine available to each and every person, the government will have to adopt unique strategies.