Covid-19 vaccines would be available in India soon: Prakash Javadekar

The vaccine for the novel coronavirus will be soon available in India, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar today said while speaking at International Coronavirus Short Film Festival. He further urged the people not to let their guard down before the second dose of the vaccine administered.

"CoronaVirus vaccines would be available in India soon. I urge everyone to not let their guard down before anti bodies are created and second dose of the vaccine administered: Union Minister @Prakash Javadekar while speaking at International Coronavirus Short Film Festival," PIB tweeted.

Meanwhile, as India gears up for the coronavirus vaccination drive, the Union Ministry of Health has sent its operational guidelines to states and UTs for its distribution as and when it becomes available.

The document, which has been shared with all states, says that only 100 people per "session" at each site per day are likely to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

Vaccine candidates under regulatory review

The two frontrunners in India—Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin—which are expected be launched as early as next month if they can convince an independent vaccine review panel about the efficacy and safety of the shots.

India's Covid-19 tally

The daily new coronavirus cases fell below 30,000 for the third time this month taking India's virus caseload to 98.84 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93.88 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8am today. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the eighth consecutive day. There are 3,52,586 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.57 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

