Covid-19 vaccines would be available in India soon: Prakash Javadekar

The daily new coronavirus cases fell below 30,000 for the third time this month taking India's virus caseload to 98.84 lakh, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 93.88 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8am today. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the eighth consecutive day. There are 3,52,586 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 3.57 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.