Covid-19: Validity of motor vehicle documents further extended till 30 Sept

Keeping coronavirus in view, the Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday announced further extension of the validity date of motor vehicle documents till 30 September, 2020. An advisory to this effect has been issued to all states and union territories.

This is the third such extension for validity of Fitness, Permit (all types), Driving License, Registration or any other concerned document whose extension of validity could not or is not likely to be granted due to nationwide lockdown.

The earlier extension announced by the ministry was 30 June.

"Considering the situation for prevention of Covid-19 still continues, and as per the requests received, Shri Gadkari directed his Ministry to issue advise forextension of thisperiod till 30th Sept for treating the documents valid for enforcement purposes," the ministry said in its statement.

Last month, the ministry said no additional or late fee will be charged for delays in validation of documents pending from 1 February, it said.

"In order to facilitate citizens during COVID–19, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has issued a statutory order prescribing that the fees paid on or after February 1, 2020 for the activity(s) including renewal (of documents) and in case such activity(s) is not completed due to conditions for prevention of COVID-19 pandemic, the fees paid shall continue to remain valid.

"And If there is delay in paying the fees from 1st of Feb, 2020 till the period of lockdown there would not be any additional or late fee to be charged for such delays till 31st July 2020," an official statement had said.

MoRTH on Tuesday said it had issued a gazette notification on 21 May, 2020 relaxing the fees validity and /or additional fee under Rule 32 or Rule 81 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, till 31 July, 2020.

"The State/UTs have also been requested to consider provisions available under the Motor Vehicles Act 1988 or other such provisions available under other Acts, for considering relaxation in requirement of permit, or fees or taxes for renewal / penalty for permits etc to provide relief during these extraordinary circumstances of COVID-19," the ministry said on Tuesday.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via