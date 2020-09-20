Covid-19: Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Temple re-opens for devotees after six months

Covid-19: Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Temple re-opens for devotees after six months1 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2020, 11:59 AM IST
The temple was closed on March 21 this year due to coronavirus outbreak
VARANASI : Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi has re-opened for devotees on Sunday after six months. Restricted number of devotees will be allowed entry to the temple amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are very excited that the temple is re-opening after more than six months. Wearing of masks and hand sanitisation has been made compulsory," Narendra Kumar, a devotee told ANI.
Another devotee, Rakesh Kumar Ojha, said, "We are very pleased. We are following the COVID-19 norms. People are really thankful to be here. Due to lockdown, the temple was close for many months."
A sanitising tunnel has been built at the entrance. Besides, no one is being allowed to enter the temple without wearing a mask.
Moreover, devotees will be barred from entering the temple during the four-hour "aarti" period.
Earlier, the temple was closed on March 21 this year due to coronavirus outbreak.
Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated