Covid-19: Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Temple re-opens for devotees after six months

Covid-19: Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Temple re-opens for devotees after six months1 min read . 11:59 AM IST
The temple was closed on March 21 this year due to coronavirus outbreak
VARANASI : Sankat Mochan Temple in Varanasi has re-opened for devotees on Sunday after six months. Restricted number of devotees will be allowed entry to the temple amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are very excited that the temple is re-opening after more than six months. Wearing of masks and hand sanitisation has been made compulsory," Narendra Kumar, a devotee told ANI.
Another devotee, Rakesh Kumar Ojha, said, "We are very pleased. We are following the COVID-19 norms. People are really thankful to be here. Due to lockdown, the temple was close for many months."
A sanitising tunnel has been built at the entrance. Besides, no one is being allowed to enter the temple without wearing a mask.
Moreover, devotees will be barred from entering the temple during the four-hour "aarti" period.
Earlier, the temple was closed on March 21 this year due to coronavirus outbreak.
