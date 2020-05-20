Covid-19: Want to safely disinfect your shoes? Keep these things in mind

Wet shoes are more prone to bacteria. So, if your shoes get wet, it's important to dry your shoes properly to make sure you don't cause any damage or let those germs penetrate. The best option here is to let your shoes dry naturally, but if you want to catalyse the process, stuff them with tissue or newspaper to grasp the moisture. If you're using newspaper, try to avoid sheets with lots of dark ink or pictures, this will help avoid the ink bleeding on to your shoes.