Home >News >India >COVID-19 War Room to be set up in Delhi to check the spread of virus
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)

COVID-19 War Room to be set up in Delhi to check the spread of virus

1 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2020, 02:45 PM IST Bunty Tyagi , PTI

  • Delhi government is planning to set up a COVID-19 war room to keep the outbreak in the capital under the surveillance
  • Being set up at Delhi Secretariat, it will be functioned by almost 25 experts and will cater to every crucial need of medical equipment and data in the state

NEW DELHI : The Delhi government will set up a 'COVID-19 War Room', which will 24x7 monitor the city's fight against the novel coronavirus, and suggest measures to effectively deal with the prevailing situation, officials said on Sunday.

The 'COVID-19 War Room', which is being set up at the Delhi Secretariat, will be manned by around 25 experts. It is expected to become operational in the next few days.

According to the plan, the new strategic facility will cover all aspects such as testing, bed strength, medical equipment, ambulance infrastructure and containment zones.

It will represent a snapshot of the city's position when it comes to tackling the COVID-19 situation, the officials said, adding that Chief Secretary Vijay Dev has directed officials to set up the same as soon as possible.

Officials said that the 'COVID-19 War Room' will also flag discrepancies in those areas wherein authorities can take steps to prepare a robust system.

"The 'COVID-19 War Room' will closely monitor measures being taken by the authorities. It will also project the future requirements of medical infrastructure to deal with surging coronavirus cases.

"For instance, if there is shortage of ambulance in the city, it will inform authorities about it," he said.

Another official noted that the district administration has been taking steps in their respective areas, and that the war room will operate in a centralised manner for better coordination among the districts.

"An IAS officer has been given the charge of this war room for better coordination with higher authorities in the government.The COVID-19 War Room will have 20-25 experts who will work round-the-clock," official said.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 2,505 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the city to over 97,000, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 3,004. Fifty-five fatalities were recorded on Saturday.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during their visit to a COVID-19 care facility (PTI)

Centre is with people of Delhi in this time of crisis: G Kishan Reddy

1 min read . 02:33 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout