Home >News >India >Covid-19: West Bengal breaches 10,000-mark with record 476 fresh cases

Number of novel coronavirus cases in West Bengal on Friday crossed 10,000 after 476 more patients tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. The number of new cases was the highest in a single-day yet. The second-highest number in a 24-hour period was 449 on 7 June. The total number of coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 10,244, it said.

Along with that, nine more fatalities took the state's death toll to 451, the state health department said.

There are 4,488 active cases in the state, which include 249 cases in the last 24 hours and so far 4,206 patients have been discharged, including 218 in the last 24 hours.

As many as 8,758 samples were tested for the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of such clinical examinations in the state rose to 3,06,941.

Meanwhile, with over 10,000 fresh cases, India today recorded its highest ever rise in single-day coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country surpassed 2.97 lakh, according to the data released by ministry of health and family affairs. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi — three worst-hit state by coronavirus pandemic — witnessed high spurt in daily Covid-19 count.

The death toll from the Covid-19 virus surged to 396 in last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 8,498.

