Home >News >India >Covid-19: West Bengal extends lockdown till 31 July
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (ANI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (ANI)

1 min read . Updated: 24 Jun 2020, 07:49 PM IST Written By Aparna Banerjea

  • Earlier today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held an all-party meeting at Nabanna in Kolkata over Covid-19 situation in the state
  • The ongoing lockdown in the state was to end on 30 June

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till 31 July in order to contain novel coronavirus cases in the state.

In an earlier announcement, the state government extended the closure of all educational institutions in the state till 31 July.

The institutions include all state-run and state-aided schools, colleges as well as universities across the state, said West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee in a press briefing.

Dilip Ghosh, president of BJP's West Bengal unit, Manoj Howladar from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Swapan Banerjee from Communist Party of India, Pradip Bhattacharya from Congress were among those who participated in the meeting.

Mamata, after attending an all-party meeting said though there were differences of opinion among the leaders, it was finally decided to extend the curbs till the end of July with relaxations.

As per the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has a total of 14,728 confirmed Covid-19 cases, of which 580 people have succumbed to the infection.

