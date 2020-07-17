To prevent the COVID-19 spread in the state, the West Bengal government today extended the restriction on domestic flights from high prevalence places to Kolkata. No flights from six cities in the country will be allowed at the Kolkata Airport till July 31. These cities are Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad. Mamata Banerjee-led state government earlier imposed a restriction on domestic flights from July 6 to 19.

Last month, West Bengal chief secretary Rajiva Sinha wrote to secretary of the ministry of civil aviation P.S. Kharola urging him to stop domestic flights from high prevalence places to Kolkata.

Last month, West Bengal chief secretary Rajiva Sinha wrote to secretary of the ministry of civil aviation P.S. Kharola urging him to stop domestic flights from high prevalence places to Kolkata.

“West Bengal is witnessing a steep rise in cases...Accordingly, I request you not to schedule any flight to Kolkata or Bagdogra from high prevalence places viz. Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, Indore, Ahmedabad and Surat for two weeks from July," Sinha said.

The West Bengal govt has allowed domestic flights in Kolkata from May 29. All passengers must submit a self-declaration form stating that they had not tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two months, the state government said earlier.

The eastern state recorded the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases today. At least 1,894 people tested for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The COVID-19 tally in the state increased to 38,011, according to the West Bengal government health bulletin.

The total number of active coronavirus cases in the state stood at 14,709, it said. With 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, the death toll from the COVID-19 infection zoomed to 1,049.