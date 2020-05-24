Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home > News > India > Covid-19: West Bengal records biggest single-day spike, death toll at 200
Passengers wait to board a train for New Delhi following resumption of passenger train services after Cyclone Amphan receded, at Howrah Railway Station in Kolkata

Covid-19: West Bengal records biggest single-day spike, death toll at 200

1 min read . 10:17 PM IST PTI

  • The total number of coroanvirus cases in the state rose to 3,667
  • Of the fresh cases reported in the last 24 hours, 52 were from Kolkata and 48 from Howrah

Kolkata: The number of novel coronavirus infections in West Bengal rose by the highest margin of 208 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,667 on Sunday, the Health Department said.

Kolkata: The number of novel coronavirus infections in West Bengal rose by the highest margin of 208 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3,667 on Sunday, the Health Department said.

Three people -- two in Kolkata and one in Howrah -- have succumbed to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), raising the death toll due to the pandemic to 200, the department said.

Three people -- two in Kolkata and one in Howrah -- have succumbed to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), raising the death toll due to the pandemic to 200, the department said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Of the 208 more people who tested positive for COVID-19, 52 were in Kolkata and 48 in Howrah. There are 2,056 active cases in Bengal, while the total has risen to 3,667, according to the bulletin.

At least 58 more people have been discharged following recovery, taking number recoveries in the state to 1,339, it said.

As many as 9,216 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and it took the total number to tests to 1,38,824, the bulletin said.

Earlier, the government had attributed the death of 72 coronavirus patients to comorbidities and said COVID-19 in those cases was "incidental".

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated