Home >News >India >Covid-19: West Bengal sees 40 deaths, 2,341 cases in 24 hrs, tally crosses 58k

Kolkata: The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 1,372 on Sunday with 40 new fatalities, a bulletin released by the state Health department said.

The COVID-19 tally climbed to 58,718 with 2,341 fresh instances of the viral infections reported from different districts, it added.

The number of active cases went up to 19,595. During the last 24 hours, 2,097 patients have been discharged from different hospitals in the state improving the discharge rate to 64.29 per cent.

Since Saturday, 16,045 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during TMC party's virtual rally, in Kolkata on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

West Bengal: No flights from Kolkata, trains cancelled on next biweekly lockdown

2 min read . 05:53 PM IST
EAM Dr S. Jaishankar attends the signing ceremony of Concession Agreement for 600 MW Kholongchhu JV-Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan, via video conference in New Delhi on Monday. This will lead to the commencement of construction of this first joint venture hydroelectric project between India and Bhutan. (ANI Photo)

Jaishankar talks to Israeli counterpart, reiterates cooperation in virus fight

1 min read . 09:32 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout