Kolkata: The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 1,372 on Sunday with 40 new fatalities, a bulletin released by the state Health department said.

The COVID-19 tally climbed to 58,718 with 2,341 fresh instances of the viral infections reported from different districts, it added.

The number of active cases went up to 19,595. During the last 24 hours, 2,097 patients have been discharged from different hospitals in the state improving the discharge rate to 64.29 per cent.

Since Saturday, 16,045 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

