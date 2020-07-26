Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >Covid-19: West Bengal sees 40 deaths, 2,341 cases in 24 hrs, tally crosses 58k
A policeman instructs local residents to go back their houses during a complete lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Kolkata

Covid-19: West Bengal sees 40 deaths, 2,341 cases in 24 hrs, tally crosses 58k

1 min read . 09:39 PM IST PTI

  • The number of active cases went up to 19,595
  • During the last 24 hours, 2,097 patients have been discharged from different hospitals in the state improving the discharge rate to 64.29%

Kolkata: The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 1,372 on Sunday with 40 new fatalities, a bulletin released by the state Health department said.

Kolkata: The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 1,372 on Sunday with 40 new fatalities, a bulletin released by the state Health department said.

The COVID-19 tally climbed to 58,718 with 2,341 fresh instances of the viral infections reported from different districts, it added.

The COVID-19 tally climbed to 58,718 with 2,341 fresh instances of the viral infections reported from different districts, it added.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The number of active cases went up to 19,595. During the last 24 hours, 2,097 patients have been discharged from different hospitals in the state improving the discharge rate to 64.29 per cent.

Since Saturday, 16,045 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated