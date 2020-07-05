Kolkata: West Bengal on Sunday registered the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 895 new infections, while the death toll due to the disease reached 757 after a record of 21 deaths, the health department said.

With 895 new coronavirus cases, the tally of people infected with the virus has reached 22,126 in the state. The total number of active cases stands at 6,658.

So far, a total of 5,41,088 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has reported 6,73,165 COVID-19 cases including 2,44,814 active cases, 4,09,083 recovered and 19,268 deaths as of Sunday.

No passenger flights will operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Nagpur and Ahmedabad between July 6 and July 19, the Kolkata airport said on Saturday as novel coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

