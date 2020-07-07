West Bengal government today announced that it would be extending its lockdown areas and imposing stricter norms on containment and buffer zones from 5 pm from 9 July in order to curb the rising novel coronavirus cases in the states.

The containment zones and buffer zones around them will be clubbed together and constitute a "broad-based" containment zone where total lockdown will be imposed from 5 pm on Thursday.

Local authorities will try and arrange home delivery of essential commodities for the residents of these areas, he said.

"These broader containment zones may be subjected to strict lockdown and all offices, government and private, all non-essential activities, congregations, transportations and all marketing, industrial and trading activities be closed," an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Alapan Bandyopadhyay said, according to news agency PTI.

It, however, did not mention how long the fresh spell of the shutdown will last.

The current phase of lockdown, in force till 31 July, was largely limited to containment zones alone.

West Bengal currently has 23,837 coronavirus cases in the state after 850 more patients got infected in the last 24 hours, according to its health department data. 25 more deaths were reported in the state today, taking the toll to 804.

Number of active cases of infection stands at 7,243 while 15,790 patients have recovered so far, including 555 patients recovering from the highly contagious virus today.

With agency inputs

