Home >News >India >Covid-19: West Bengal to club containment, buffer zones for tougher lockdown from 9 July
People wait outside a bus terminus in Kolkata, West Bengal (AP)
People wait outside a bus terminus in Kolkata, West Bengal (AP)

Covid-19: West Bengal to club containment, buffer zones for tougher lockdown from 9 July

1 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2020, 09:23 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • Local authorities will try and arrange home delivery of essential commodities for the residents of these areas
  • The state govt did not mention how long the fresh spell of the shutdown will last

West Bengal government today announced that it would be extending its lockdown areas and imposing stricter norms on containment and buffer zones from 5 pm from 9 July in order to curb the rising novel coronavirus cases in the states.

The containment zones and buffer zones around them will be clubbed together and constitute a "broad-based" containment zone where total lockdown will be imposed from 5 pm on Thursday.

Local authorities will try and arrange home delivery of essential commodities for the residents of these areas, he said.

"These broader containment zones may be subjected to strict lockdown and all offices, government and private, all non-essential activities, congregations, transportations and all marketing, industrial and trading activities be closed," an order issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Alapan Bandyopadhyay said, according to news agency PTI.

It, however, did not mention how long the fresh spell of the shutdown will last.

The current phase of lockdown, in force till 31 July, was largely limited to containment zones alone.

West Bengal currently has 23,837 coronavirus cases in the state after 850 more patients got infected in the last 24 hours, according to its health department data. 25 more deaths were reported in the state today, taking the toll to 804.

Number of active cases of infection stands at 7,243 while 15,790 patients have recovered so far, including 555 patients recovering from the highly contagious virus today.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The project, estimated to cost ₹58,000 crore, will be completed in five years, she said. (PhotoL: Reuters)

West Bengal gets its first plasma bank for COVID-19 patients

2 min read . 06 Jul 2020
Analysts at Kotak point out that with rise in deposit rates, deposit growth too picked up pace. It is likely that falling deposit rates would translate to lower growth.

Lockdown gets banks a deposit surge but pace may slow

2 min read . 06:19 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (ANI)

Maharashtra allows hotels outside containment zones to operate with 33% capacity

2 min read . 06 Jul 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout