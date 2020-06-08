Covid-19: West Bengal to extend lockdown till 30 June, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee today said that lockdown will be extended in the state till 30 June in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, before the beginning of this month, Mamata had extended the coronavirus-triggered lockdown in the state up to 15 June with relaxations and conditions. The announcement was made before the end of the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown, which was imposed by the Central government on 25 March.

However, the shopping malls, restaurants and other establishments reopened in West Bengal on Monday after a gap of over two months with the state government allowing further relaxations as part of "Unlock-1", the first phase of a calibrated exit from the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government had already eased curbs in the state from June 1, allowing places of worship to reopen and full operationalisation of the jute, tea and construction sectors.

Meanwhile, Mizoram government announced today that they will have a two-week total lockdown beginning tomorrow. The decision was taken after a consultative meeting chaired by state CM Zoramthanga.

The state has also decided to extend the quarantine period from 14 to 21 days.

West Bengal, in the meantime, has been recording high daily numbers of coronavirus cases. For third day in a row, the state reported highest single-day spike in fresh coronavirus cases.

With 449 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state's coronavirus count reached 8,187. Along with that, 13 more fatalities took the state's death toll to 324, the state health department said.

There are 4,488 active cases in the state, which include 252 cases in the last 24 hours and so far 3,303 patients have been discharged, including 184 in the last 24 hour

