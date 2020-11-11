Covid-19: What India learnt about health emergency preparedness

NEW DELHI: With most countries, including India, not well equipped to respond effectively to outbreak of major infectious diseases, the World Health Assembly has asked nations to dedicate domestic investment and recurrent spending to health emergency preparedness.

To improve government and decision-making processes and enhance institutional capacity and infrastructure for public health, the 73rd World Health Assembly has called on the global health community to ensure that all countries are better equipped to detect and respond to cases of covid-19 and other infectious diseases.

Covid-19, the latest global public health emergency has affected 51,510,231 persons and claimed 1,273,055 lives globally. The pandemic has caused severe damage to almost all countries across the world and left several lessons to be learnt.

Considering the severity of the situation, the World Health Organization’s 194-member states, including India, are expected to adopt a resolution to strengthen preparedness for health emergencies.

“Covid-19 pandemic has revealed our weaknesses in healthcare delivery. We need to strengthen our primary care, public health care infrastructure significantly and increase spending and man power in these areas to meet not only any future pandemics, the second and third wave of this pandemic but also deal with the scourge of non-communicable diseases," said H Sudarshan Ballal, chairman, Manipal Hospitals.

“The pandemic has certainly improved our ability to deal with such situations in the future in that we have a better diagnostic set up across the country, we have significantly upgraded our digital health systems and most importantly in a country like ours where about 70% or more of the care is in the private sector we have learnt that public private partnerships are the need of the hour in a crisis like this," he said.

If India learns from experiences of dealing with this pandemic and corrects the existing deficiencies, it will be in a far better position the next time, he added.

According to the Global Health Security Index 2019, most countries are unprepared for outbreaks of major infectious diseases, with Asian countries facing significant risks.

Thailand and South Korea were among the best-performing countries in Asia, while India ranked 57th out of 195 countries with a score of 46.5 out of 100, the report said.

There was little evidence that countries have tested emergency capabilities to show they would be functional in a crisis, the report showed. “Fewer than 5% of countries have a national requirement to test their emergency operations centres to respond to a health emergency on an annual basis," the report said.

Public health experts have said there are many gaps that need to be plugged. “From shortage of skilled medical professionals to doctor per patient ratio, the covid-19 pandemic has exposed long standing structural gaps in the Indian healthcare ecosystem," said Bishnu Panigrahi, Group Head – Medical Strategy and Operations Group, Fortis Healthcare.

With respect to India, there is a strong need for an effective public private partnership model, wherein all stakeholders including private hospitals, diagnostics, MedTech and academia work collectively. "There have been many successful PPP models in India, and we should look at replicating them and should learn from our shortcomings," he added.

Panigrahi suggested few other areas India needs to focus on, such as setting up by public health emergency response unit at national and state levels comprising private healthcare providers.

He said that there should be an increased investment to build a robust, highly capable national public health system, scaling up community surveillance and monitoring systems and setting up rapid diagnostic centres across India with a special focus on rural India.

“There should be a scaling up home healthcare solutions, e-consults and telemedicine facilities, developing inhouse capability of producing drugs and vaccines, collaborative platforms to coordinate national resilience mechanisms, ramping up preventive and primary healthcare infrastructure, scaling up medical education and leveraging technology to set up healthcare facilities in Tier 2-3 geographies," said Panigrahi.





